...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 112.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon EDT /11
AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Britney Spears has received a restraining order against Jason Alexander.
Alexander pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of misdemeanor trespassing, two misdemeanor counts of battery and a misdemeanor vandalism charge. At the time of his arrest last week, authorities also learned that Alexander was wanted on a felony theft warrant in Napa County.
CNN reached out to an attorney for Alexander for comment.
Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart told CNN that the Grammy winner was also granted a restraining order against Alexander, which will remain in effect for three years. Rosengart said he is working closely with law enforcement "to ensure that Alexander is vigorously prosecuted and expressed his thanks to the Ventura County Sheriff and District Attorney.
"This should be a lesson to anyone who engages in similar conduct," Rosengart added.
Alexander is currently in jail with his bail set at $100,000.
Alexander allegedly hopped a wall at Spears' hillside mansion in Thousand Oaks, California and began livestreaming as he walked through Spears' property, just hours before she was set to marry Sam Asghari.
"My name's Jason Alexander. Britney invited me here. Britney Spears invited me here. She's my first wife, my only wife. I'm her first husband," he said on the livestream.
Ventura County Sheriff's deputies were called to the residence in response to a trespassing report, according to police.
Spears was briefly married to Alexander, a childhood friend, for about two days in 2004 before their marriage was annulled.
