(CNN) — Britney Spears has shared that she and her mother Lynne Spears are now on better terms.

The singer posted a throwback photo of herself as a child on her verified Instagram account, writing in the caption, “My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!”

