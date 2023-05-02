Brittani Nichols, a writer on ABC's Emmy-winning series "Abbott Elementary" and a Writers' Guild of America West captain, spoke with Amy Goodman of Democracy Now about the stakes of the film and TV writers' strike that began on Tuesday.

"We are demanding that this industry be one that can sustain a career," Nichols told the news outlet. "We have a consistently profitable business, but right now the actions of the studios are ones that seem like they only care about Wall Street."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags