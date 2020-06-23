TIFTON — The magic of a Broadway musical will light up Tifton’s Fulwood Park on June 26-27 when the Tift Community Players present “Pippin” on the Syd Blackmarr Stage.
Supported by the city of Tifton, the Downtown Development Authority, and the Arts Connection at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, the event begins at 7 p.m. each night. Guests can bring their own seating and participate in socially distanced viewing on the lawn. There is no charge for admission.
“We are excited to support local theater and bring our city together in a special way,” Downtown Development Authority Director Abby McLaren said.
Brian Ray, director of the Baldwin Players at ABAC, directs the Tift Community Players, who often stage productions at the historic Tift Theatre in downtown Tifton.
Ray said the musical involves a performance troupe that tells the story of Pippin, a young prince who is searching for the meaning and significance of life. Staged on Broadway in 1972, the play featured music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. Roger O. Hirson wrote the book, and Bob Fosse directed the original production.
“This will be a great way to keep our community engaged with the arts, even in a time of social distancing,” Arts Connection Director Wayne Jones said.
For more information, interested persons can visit www.tiftheatre.org or follow the Tift Theatre and the Tift Community Players on Facebook.
