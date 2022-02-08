NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Grammy-nominated Bronwood native Cole Swindell will release his fourth album, “Stereotype,” on April 8, the singer announced last week.
“Stereotype” includes Swindell’s milestone, 10th career, multiweek No. 1 “Single Saturday Night,” as well as his current fast-rising single, “Never Say Never” with Lainey Wilson. Produced by Zach Crowell, Chris La Corte, Jordan Schmidt and Michael Carter, “Stereotype” highlights Swindell as a hit-making songwriter across the project.
Continuing to stay true to his loyal Down Home Crew, the award-winning songwriter began revealing details on his fourth Warner Music Nashville album including the title, release date, cover and track listing to them throughout the week. “Stereotype” is available for preorder at all digital retailers. Special fan bundles, including a “Stereotype” limited edition T-shirt box set and autograph album, are also available.
“I am so proud of this album and excited for everyone to hear what we have been working on,” Swindell said in a news release. “I’ve always had a ‘best song wins’ attitude when recording an album, and I hope every song we recorded for ‘Stereotype’ makes you feel something. I can’t wait for the “Down to the Bar Tour” to start and play some of these songs for the fans.”
“Stereotype” Track Listing:
♦ “Stereotype” — Cole Swindell, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt
♦ “Every Beer” — Cole Swindell, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt
♦ “Never Say Never” (with Lainey Wilson) — Cole Swindell, Jessi Alexander, Chase McGill
♦ “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” — Cole Swindell, Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Mark D. Sanders, Tim Nichols
♦ “Sayin’ You Love Me” — Mark Holman, Ernest K. Smith, James McNair
♦ “I’m Gonna Let Her” — Dustin Lynch, Justin Ebach, Josh Thompson
♦ “Down To The Bar” (featuring HARDY) — Cole Swindell, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt, Josh Thompson
♦ “How Is She” — Hunter Phelps, Brock Berryhill, Greylan James
♦ “Miss Wherever” — Cole Swindell, Chris LaCorte, Luke Laird, Josh Miller
♦ “Single Saturday Night” — Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Mark Holman
♦ “Some Habits” — Chris LaCorte, Josh Miller, Scooter Carusoe
♦ “Girl Goes Crazy” — Cole Swindell, Michael Hardy, Ross Copperman
♦ “Walk On Whiskey” — Randy Montana, Rodney Clawson, Jared Mullins
“Never Say Never,” already sitting in the Top 20 on the country singles chart and rising, was the most added song at country radio the week of release, giving both Swindell and Wilson their biggest radio add day of their careers. The single, written by Swindell, Jessi Alexander and Chase McGill, immediately received rave media reviews including EOnline exclaiming, “If there’s one duet country music fans should listen to this weekend, we found it.”
Swindell will launch his headlining Down To The Bar Tour on Feb. 17 in Peoria, Ill. Joining Swindell on the tour are special guests Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke. To purchase tickets go to www.ColeSwindell.com.
In the seven years since his debut on Warner Music Nashville, Swindell has racked up an impressive 10 No. 1 singles, 11 No. 1 singles as a songwriter and a 1 billion-plus audience-reaching single (“You Should Be Here”); nine certified Platinum singles (two singles at 2x Platinum); a Platinum-certified debut album (“Cole Swindell”), and a Gold-certified sophomore album (“You Should Be Here”). His massive No. 1 hit “Break Up In The End” was named the NSAI Song of the Year (2019).
The Georgia hitmaker has nearly 4.5 billion global career streams as well as numerous songwriting honors, including being named the NSAI Songwriter/Artist of the Year (2016) and Music Row’s Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year during his debut (2015).
Swindell has played on some of the biggest stages in the world, including making history as the first-ever live radio and TV broadcast from the 57th-floor terrace of 4 World Trade Center, overlooking the Freedom Tower where he performed his hit “You Should Be Here.” He has played high-profile national television performances on NBC’s Citi Concert Series on TODAY, ABC’s Good Morning America, The Ellen Degeneres Show, Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC’s CMA Fest specials, CMA and ACM Awards, MLB Network, NASCAR and Sports Illustrated among others.
The Georgia native has toured with some of the biggest superstars in country music including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and officially became a headliner on his own in 2018 with his “Reason To Drink Tour” and in 2020 his headlining “Down To Earth Tour,” which had to go on amidst COVID-19. He recently wrapped touring with Thomas Rhett’s “Center Point Road Tour” and is now on the road headlining his own dates.
For complete information and upcoming tour dates, sign up for the Down Home Crew at www.ColeSwindell.com.
