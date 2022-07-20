Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 20, 2022 @ 8:59 am
Bruce Willis revisited the site of one of his most famous films.
The actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, posted a video on her verified Instagram account recently that showed her husband visiting Fox Plaza in Los Angeles, which was the setting for Nakatomi Plaza in his now iconic 1988 film, "Die Hard."
"Nakatomi Plaza 34 years later #happymovieanniversary #diehard @20thcenturystudios," she wrote in the comments.
Willis' family announced in March that the star would be taking a break from acting due to his being diagnosed with aphasia that is affecting his cognitive abilities.
According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia is "a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate" and can be caused by a stroke, head injury, a brain tumor or a disease.
Since his diagnosis his wife has shared updates about Willis' life, including him enjoying a game of basketball with some friends.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
MOVING ESTATE SALE TOMMY & LINDA LONG 2766 THOMASVILL…
Handyman service Anything from a light switch to tile. We…
Australian Shepherd Puppies for sale. 8wo purebred first …
greybeige
said:
View more
This must surely be not true. It's against the Law for felons to possess a gun.
Let's see.....Democrats promising to give away money to voters if elected. Sounds like same ol' same ol'.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.