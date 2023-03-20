Bruce Willis sings with his family in birthday tribute video from ex Demi Moore

Bruce Willis' family recently announced that his speaking disorder, aphasia, had progressed into a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.

 VCG/Getty Images/File

Demi Moore has shared a touching message dedicated to her ex-husband Bruce Willis on his first birthday since being diagnosed with dementia.

Moore and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000 and share three daughters: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

