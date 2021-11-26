...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM EST /2 AM CST/ TO 8 AM EST
/7 AM CST/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees possible.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia, and northern
Walton, Holmes, Washington and Jackson counties in the Florida
Panhandle.
* WHEN...Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
Bryan Adams tests positive for Covid-19 for the second time. Adams her performs during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games 2017 on September 30, 2017, in Toronto, Canada.
"Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I've tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid," the caption read next to photos of him at the airport. "So it's off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support #sohappyithurts."
In October, Adams had to pull out of a performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony after he tested positive.
Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's "New Day" on Friday that while he didn't want to speculate on Adams' case, "It could be that he continued to have virus in him and that he tested positive and never really got rid of the virus in his system."
"We find that when some people who are immune-compromised that they can have virus lingering on," Fauci said. "I know nothing about his medical condition so I'm really very reluctant to make any comment about it."
