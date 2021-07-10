NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nearly 15 months after its planned launch in May 2020, ACM Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan kicked off his Proud to Be Right Here tour on Thursday in Syracuse, N.Y., with special guests Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack (through Aug. 14) and DJ Rock. Runaway June will join the tour on dates after Aug. 19. The tour is slated to run through Oct. 16 with a detour in September for the return of Bryan’s Farm Tour.
The Proud to Be Right Here Tour was originally announced in January 2020 to come alongside Bryan’s “Born Here Live Here Die Here” album release and was named from a line in the album’s title track. Since the tour was paused due to the global pandemic, Bryan’s fans remained dedicated and helped to send multiple songs from the album to No. 1: “Knockin’ Boots,” “What She Wants Tonight,” “One Margarita,” and “Down To One.” Most of those songs, Bryan has yet to play live.
In celebration of the tour and the release of the “Born Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe Edition), Bryan stopped by MTV’s “Ridiculousness” to talk about the hazards of falling on and off stage while performing, his new music, fishing and more.
Lipton Iced Tea is the official sponsor of the Proud to Be Right Here Tour. CITI is the official presale credit card, and Live Nation is the official tour promoter.
