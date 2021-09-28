BTS staging four concerts at SoFi Stadium By Lisa Respers France, CNN Sep 28, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save K-pop's most famous boy band has announced additional show dates in North America, with four special nights at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.BTS will be performing there on November 27, November 28, December 1, and December 2.The announcement came as a happy surprise for fans of the group who had canceled their world tour weeks ago due to the ongoing pandemic. It will mark the first time BTS and their ARMY (as their followers are known) will get to enjoy an in-person event since the 2019 BTS tour "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" [The Final].The news arrives on the heels of their recent announcement of the live-streaming concert "BTS Permission To Dance On Stage" that will occur on October 24. The concerts at SoFi Stadium, an indoor-outdoor venue, will follow all national and regional health regulations and protocols.Registration to purchase presale tickets for the new tour dates is happening now through Saturday, October 2 at Ticketmaster.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Bts Companies Concerts And Musical Performances Music Music And Dance Music Groups And Artists Musical Groups Sofi Concert Sofi Stadium Show Date Tour Permission Protocol Ticket 