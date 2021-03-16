ALBANY — The weather is already getting a spring in its step, which means the annual weeklong break from school is nearly here. If your family is staying close to home, let your young artist embark on an Under the Sea art exploration at the Albany Museum of Art Spring Staycation Art Camp.
Under the Sea art camp is scheduled for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. the week of March 29-April 2. Full-day and half-day options are available, and the AMA offers early drop-off at 8 a.m. and late pick-up at 5 p.m. at no additional charge.
“Unfortunately, last year the COVID pandemic shutdown forced us to cancel our spring break art camp and to convert our first few summer art camps as virtual camp-in-a-box formats,” AMA Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said. “We found out with our latter summer art camps and our winter holidays camp that by making the necessary adjustments, we can give our campers an exciting, fun art experience in a safe environment.”
Teaching this year’s Staycation Art Camp will be Andrea Monroe, art teacher at Robert A. Cross Middle Magnet School.
“This will be Ms. Monroe’s first time teaching one of our art camps, and she says she’s super excited about it,” Vanoetghem said. “I’m happy about the energy she is going to bring!”
Campers will tap into their creativity in a number of ways. Each camper will create a book of imaginary sea creatures, discover pointillism through sea monsters, build a family of oceanic creatures with clay, and create their own slime as they learn about slimy underwater creatures. They also will have some time outdoors on the AMA grounds, where they will be able to run and play while engaging in outdoor games and activities.
The art camp is for kids in grades K4-fifth grade. Following health guidelines, the number of campers will be limited to 12. Campers will need to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines, and campers’ temperatures will be taken at the door.
The AMA is open to the public, but no adults or children except for the registered campers will be allowed in the classroom area.
“We want to make it as stress-free as possible for the campers and their parents,” Vanoteghem said. “We are doing everything we can to ensure the kiddos have a safe time with us that they will enjoy and remember. In fact, we hope that they have such a good that they will want to come back for one of our summer camps that start in late May and continue through July.”
Full-day camp is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Half-day camp is 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Campers may bring their lunch with them each day they attend, or parents can purchase lunch for their camper at $7 per day.
For AMA members, the per camper cost is $30 for each full day, or $20 for each half-day. The cost for non-members is $40 per full day, and $30 per half day. Families also get a 10% discount for each additional sibling attending the same camp times.
To register a young artist, contact Vanoteghem at (229) 439-8400.
The Albany Museum of Art is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, adjacent to Albany State University’s West Campus just off Gillionville Road.
The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is open to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays. Admission is free.
