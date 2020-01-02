BUENA VISTA -- His ingenuity helped preserve the freedom of our nation, earned him the nickname “The Swamp Fox” and he is considered the father of U.S. military Special Forces. Who better to be the namesake of a new festival in Buena Vista, located in the county named for him and the home of an award-winning distillery that also bears his moniker?
The first annual F. Marion Celebration in honor of Revolutionary War hero Francis Marion will be held on Jan. 11 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the Marion County Courthouse Lawn, hosted by Swamp Fox Distillery.
The event won’t just honor Marion by name; it will be a realistic throwback to the times of the formation of our country. Revolutionary War re-enactors – including Francis Marion himself – will be encamped on the spacious lawn that surrounds the County Courthouse. “General Marion” will speak to the public and answer questions about his life, while fellow re-enactors will have drills and ceremonies that will include musket and cannon firing.
To compliment the soldiers, there will be various other “old-time” demonstrations. These will include a blacksmith forging iron and an expert glass blower, both of whom will form creations in front of the audience’s eyes. In addition to their demos, both will have custom, one-of-a-kind items available for purchase.
There will also be a variety of festival vendors offering items such as homegrown Georgia honey, custom jewelry and much more.
Live entertainment will also add to the excitement. Food trucks will be on hand, or visitors can enjoy some home cooking at one of the local restaurants located on (and just off of) the downtown square.
“It’s going to be huge,” Festival Chairman Joel Tischler said in a news release. “It will be unlike any other festival, and we are putting a great deal of planning into it. If you’re a patriot who enjoys tales of the American Revolutionary War or if you just enjoy nice festivals, you won’t be disappointed.”
Members of the 75th Ranger Battalion from nearby Fort Benning have been invited, too. The Rangers are among the nation’s special forces that eventually grew out of Francis Marion’s cutting-edge fighting techniques and unquestioned dedication and loyalty to the country.
Of course Swamp Fox Distillery will also be open for tours, so festivalgoers will have an opportunity to learn everything there is to know about how award-winning whiskey is made at the small-batch distillery. Those who take the tour will also be able to enjoy samples of each of the distillery’s products, which include King’s Town Rye, Southern Secret Moonshine, Will O’ The Wisp, Kettle Creek (an American spin on a traditional malt whiskey), and, of course, F. Marion, which is an American whiskey that is a nod to the company’s namesake.
Distillery founder Britt Moon noted that the tour itself will give much insight.
“Named after the legendary militia man, Sir Francis Marion, whose cunning instincts and crafty repertoire earned him the nickname 'The Swamp Fox,' we see a little bit of Sir Francis’ qualities in each of our premium small-batch spirits, which all come with their own little story in addition to being of the highest quality," distillery officials said. "Come visit and learn more about the Swamp Fox story and enjoy free tours and tastings.”
Buena Vista is a short drive from Columbus and is also near Plains, Americus, Albany and Macon. For GPS directions, use 110 McDuffie St., Buena Vista 31803. For more information, call (229) 314-6965.