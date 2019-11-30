LEESBURG — Holiday happiness will abound as Santa visits the Lee County Library on Walnut Avenue in Leesburg on Tuesday.
Everyone will have the opportunity to visit with Santa as he spends time among the books on Tuesday. Santa will be at the Lee County location from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Lee County Library and is free and open to the public.
This gathering offers a chance to see Santa in a cozy community environment. Bring a camera and make a memory as your friends and family visit with Santa.