ALBANY -- While UnCommon Cents coin buyer and seller Steve Nolte said he found "balance in my life" through coin collecting, many who came to the Albany Coin Show, hosted by the Southwest Georgia Coin Club Friday and Saturday, were looking to add to the balance of their personal coin collections or their bank accounts.
Collectors were doing a brisk business Saturday morning as dozens came in out of the rainy weather to check out the goods at the coin show.
"It's going really good; most of the people here are buyers and sellers; they aren't here to kick the tires," coin show director Jeff Neal, the past president of the Albany Coin Club, said Saturday morning after purchasing a couple of rare coins for his collection. "We have 20 to 25 of our members in here; the rest are from Columbus, Macon, Tallahassee, Dothan, Valdosta. Ours is the only show in this area."
The annual two-day event was canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nolte, a retired educator from Dahlonega who said he usually attends a dozen or so coin shows a year, said the Albany gathering was one of the best he'd attended this year.
"The people here are much more attentive," Nolte said. "They've done a good job of putting this together; this is one of the best shows I've been to this year."
Nolte said he started collecting coins at age 12 when one of his friends offered to buy a rare dime he had in his pocket for 50 cents.
"I started looking at dates (on coins) after that," he said. "It became a lifetime hobby."
Nolte said his collection has been "worth a half-million dollars at the highest point." He said the collection he brought with him to Albany is worth "around $200,000.
Chip Davis with Ocmulgee Coin & Currency out of Macon said that while he collects both coins and currency, he started focusing more on currency "because of the beauty of the artwork on paper money."
"I try to do one or two shows a month," Davis said. "This has been a good show, although the weather may have kept some folks away. I'm glad to be back here after COVID shut down the last couple of shows."
Neal said the annual show is not a fundraiser for the local coin club.
"We usually lose a little money or break even," he said. "This is just something we do for collectors in the area. I mean, you're a coin club, you're expected to have a show.
"I think in the coming years we'll probably start focusing on all collectibles, expand what we're doing."
What the coin club was doing Friday and Saturday was just fine with Roger McNemar of Dothan, Ala.
"I collect dollars, and I've bought five so far," McNemar said. "This is really an excellent show for one this size. They have a lot of nice stuff. In fact, I just found a coin I want to buy, so I'm going to get some more money."
