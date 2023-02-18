guitar trio.png

The popular California Guitar Trio will return to Howard Auditorium as part of the ABAC Presents! Series on Feb. 26 at 3 p.m.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON -- Fans of all types of music will welcome back a crowd favorite on Feb. 26 as the California Guitar Trio returns to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s Howard Auditorium for a 3 p.m. show.

The group has performed several times at ABAC to sellout crowds that are blown away by selections that cross several music genres. The concert is part of the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series. Wayne Jones, the event organizer with the ABAC Arts Connection, said the trio is a proven crowd pleaser.

Tags