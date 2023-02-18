TIFTON -- Fans of all types of music will welcome back a crowd favorite on Feb. 26 as the California Guitar Trio returns to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s Howard Auditorium for a 3 p.m. show.
The group has performed several times at ABAC to sellout crowds that are blown away by selections that cross several music genres. The concert is part of the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series. Wayne Jones, the event organizer with the ABAC Arts Connection, said the trio is a proven crowd pleaser.
“The first time we hosted them was at the Ocilla United Methodist Church,” he said. “On the night of the performance, there were tornado watches in effect, so we had a small crowd. But those that were there were blown away by the performance. The word certainly got out because there was an almost immediate clamor to bring them back. They’ve sold out their shows ever since. These are artists no one should miss.”
Comprising Bert Lams, Tom Griesgraber, and Paul Richards, the trio celebrated its 30th anniversary last year. Their selections include original music as well as everything from The Beatles and Pink Floyd to Bach and Beethoven, and even surf music from The Ventures. Their 21 albums have been streamed more than 115 million times on a variety of music platforms.
The group also has had a global impact, having served as the soundtrack for Olympic coverage and programs on CNN, CBS, NBC and ESPN. And when NASA wanted to wake the crew aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavor, it used music from the CGT.
Tickets for the performance are $20, $10 for kids, and are available at artsatabac.com/abac-presents. The event is the third in this year’s ABAC Presents! Series.
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band will perform on March 14, and trumpeter Scotty Barnhart will perform with the ABAC Jazz Ensemble on April 20.