Camila Alves McConaughey was a passenger on the Lufthansa flight Wednesday that experienced severe turbulence.
The model, entrepreneur and wife of Matthew McConaughey posted on Instagram Thursday to share her experience.
"On Flight last night, plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere."
She also shared a brief video showing food items and debris scattered over the plane floor.
"To respect the privacy of those around me that's all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming."
She added she was safe and OK, and that she boarded a new flight on Thursday.
"I must say everyone @marriottbonvoy by the airport of Washington where we had to divert to and spend the night was so kind! And we made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing...slept well, getting on new flight today, To the journey I continue."
As CNN previously reported, a Lufthansa flight traveling from Texas to Germany was diverted on Wednesday night to Virginia's Washington Dulles International Airport due to turbulence that left some passengers injured, an airport spokesperson said at the time.
Lufthansa Flight 469, which took off from Austin, experienced "significant turbulence" but landed safely at Dulles, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesperson Michael Cabbage said. He added that seven people were transported to hospitals.
The brief but severe turbulence happened about 90 minutes after takeoff, resulting in minor injuries to some passengers, a statement given to CNN by a Lufthansa spokesperson read.
"This was so-called clear air turbulence, which can occur without visible weather phenomena or advance warning," the statement added.
The crew of the Airbus A330 in use reported encountering the turbulence at an altitude of 37,000 feet over Tennessee, the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN.
