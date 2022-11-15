Candace Cameron Bure is working on putting Christ back in Christmas movies

 Lucas Rossi/Peach Hill Media/Shutterstock

Candace Cameron Bure has moved on from being Hallmark Channel's queen of holiday movies.

In a recently published interview with the Wall Street Journal, the actress talked about leaving that cable channel to work with another, the faith based Great American Family.

