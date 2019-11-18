TIFTON -- Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College's Georgia Museum of Agriculture will hold its good old-fashioned cane-grinding/syrup-making on Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Syrup-making is a tradition that is part of the heritage for many Southern families. The arts of cane-grinding and syrup-making were mostly lost in the old days of the South, a great reason to visit ABAC's Georgia Museum of Agriculture for the day's festivities.
While watching the mules power the sugar cane mill that grinds the cane, visitors will experience the mouth-watering smell of syrup cooking. These Old South traditions that have been passed down for generations will be explained by interpreters in costumes. They will explain the process as the cane is ground and the sweet juice pours from the mill. That juice is then cooked down in a cast-iron kettle to make cane syrup. The interpreters will explain the delicate process required to produce a delicious bottle of syrup.
At the Gibbs House, the crowd will be served home-made hoecakes and a sample of cane syrup to enjoy. Cane syrup will be available for sale at the museum's Country Store. Samples of foods cooked on the cattle trails during the westward expansion of settlers will be served at the Chuck Wagon at the Gibbs Barn.
Folk music will drift through the cool, autumn air as the Wiregrass Players entertain visitors on the porches of the Tift House and the Gibbs House from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Guests can enjoy quilt square sewing at the Cravey House. Also in the Village, yarn-doll-making will be offered at the Clark Cabin. For the outdoorsman, cane pole fishing will be available at Simon's Cabin.
Be adventurous and ride the steam train, a memorable pursuit. Quell mid-day hunger with some chili and cornbread, and polish the meal off with some ice cream at the historic Village Drug Store.
Step back in time Saturday for a day and enjoy experiencing the Old South and the taste of sweet cane syrup.