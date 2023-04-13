...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT
FOR DOUGHERTY...NORTHEASTERN MITCHELL...SOUTHERN LEE AND SOUTHWESTERN
WORTH COUNTIES...
At 109 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Albany to 6 miles east of Baconton, moving north
at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Putney, Albany, Baconton, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base,
Turner City, Walker, Bridgeboro, Gordy, Radium Springs, Lockett
Crossing, Livingston, South Albany, Southwest Ga Regional A/P,
Parkerville, Pecan City, Lester, Pritchetts, Freeman and Crestwood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for south central
and southwestern Georgia. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect
until 700 PM EDT for south central and southwestern Georgia.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 134 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES
IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BEN HILL BERRIEN COOK
IRWIN LANIER TIFT
TURNER WORTH
IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA
DOUGHERTY LEE RANDOLPH
TERRELL
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBA, ADEL, ALBANY, ALFORDS, ASHBURN,
ASHTON, BANNOCKBURN, BARNEYVILLE, BENEVOLENCE, BERRIEN CO A/P,
BOWENS MILL, CHULA, CLARKS MILL, COLES, COOK CO A/P, COTTLE,
COURTHOUSE, CUTHBERT, DAWSON, DAWSON MUNICIPAL A/P, DOVEREL,
EAST ALBANY, FITZGERALD, FITZGERALD MUNICIPAL A/P, FORRESTER,
GAMMAGE, GORDY, GRAVES, GREGGS, HARDING, HEROD, HOBBY,
IRWINVILLE, ISABELLA, LACONTE, LAKELAND, LEESBURG,
LOCKETT CROSSING, MASSEE, NASHVILLE, OCILLA, PALMYRA,
PETERSON HILL, PINE VALLEY, PRETORIA, QUEENSLAND, RED ROCK,
SHIVERS MILL, SMITHVILLE, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P, SPRINGVALE,
SPRINGVALE STATION, SUNSWEET, SYLVESTER, SYLVESTER AIRPORT,
TEETERVILLE, TIFTON, TURNER CITY, WALKER, WATERLOO, WEBER,
WESTWOOD, WORTH, AND YEOMANS.
The lineup for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival has been announced.
Some films scheduled to premiere at the French event are Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" and the highly anticipated blockbuster, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Johnny Depp stars in "Jeanne du Barry," which will open the festival.
Also on the list are Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City," Todd Haynes' "May/December," Jonathan Glazer's "The Zone of Interest," Hirokazu Kore-eda's "Monster," and Alice Rohrwacher's "La Chimera."
A Steve McQueen film called "Occupied City" is also set to premiere.
Listed in the shorts section is the Western "Strange Way of Life" from Pedro Almodóvar, starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke.
Sam Levinson's HBO series "The Idol" will debut, although it is not in competition for the Palme d'Or.
Last year "Triangle of Sadness," took home the top prize.
The 2023 Cannes Film Festival takes place May 16-27.