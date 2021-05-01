ALBANY -- Steven Buffi, who'd been polishing the rims of his tires at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds early Saturday when a reporter walked by and asked him about his '05 Mustang, stopped the reporter as he started to walk away.
"Can you get a shot of the back of my shirt?" Buffi said. "That's my dad; he passed away a little while ago (in 2019). He's the one who got me into cars."
The white lettering on Buffi's bright red shirt -- "Ritchie" (Buffi's dad) emblazoned with angels' wings and, underneath, the logo, "The Burnout King" -- only goes to underscore the love men -- and, more and more, women -- have for their vehicles.
Buffi was one of between 200 and 300 car enthusiasts who brought their rides to the fairgrounds Saturday for the Exchange Club's Car Show, Swap Meet and Demolition Derby, two days of entertainment, fair food, arts & crafts and -- of course -- rows and rows of all kinds of cars, from the pedestrian to the sublime, machines that had seen years and years -- and thousands and thousands of dollars -- of loving and painstaking restoration.
There was even a million-dollar 1930 Deusenberg on display inside the fairgrounds' arts and crafts pavilion -- you don't let a million-dollar vehicle hang around with the riff-raff of mere $100,000 and $75,000 classics, even if their pedigrees are impeccable.
"That beauty's 19 1/2 feet long and weighs 6,000 pounds," Exchange Club Media Rep Gary Knight said as he showed off the Deusenberg. "It's more than a classic."
Eddie West's 1962 F-100 All-Electric Unibody Pickup "Taz" was one of a few vehicles deemed worthy of sharing the inside space with the Deusenberg. With a little help from cabinet-maker extraordinaire Wayne Johnson, West turned the pickup he bought from a retired colonel in 2016 into a showcase beauty that has more bells and whistles than a fast-talking dealer could squeeze into a 60-second commercial.
Even as he sought to prepare for the car show judging, Lonnie Lewis of Tifton stopped frequently to tell passersby about his '65 Corvaire Monza, on of the first off the line of late-model bodies designed by Chevrolet. Lewis talked about the painstaking process of rebuilding the machine that has won a number of awards at events like the one Saturday, including his on work in rebuilding the car's four carburetors.
But what struck a visitor most was the tale of a recent ride in the vehicle.
"Yeah, it will go," Lewis said. "I was driving on I-75 the other day, when this guy came up beside me in a Dodge Charger. I was going about 70-85, and he revved his engine and took off. Well, what could I do? I took off after him, and we drove alongside each other for a few miles down the interstate. We'd topped 90 and stayed there for a while."
Boys and their toys.
Dave and Jeannine Garner of Phenix City, Ala., looked like a picture from another era as they pulled in with their 1949 Ford Club Coup. The couple are regulars at car shows.
"We were in Orange Beach last week and in Plains the week before that," Dave Garner said. "We've owned this car for about three years, and we love doing this. And after being cooped up so long with COVID, it feels great to get out on a day like this."
Ralph Paustian, who along with most of the 154 members of the Exchange Club had been putting in full volunteer work weeks at the fairgrounds for the last several weeks to get ready for the weekend extravaganza, was in his element as the classic cars rolled in to the venue.
"I've been around cars all my life," Paustian said. "You have kids and a family, and you get away from it, but now the kids are grown and I'm semi-retired, so I thought it was time to get back in. I have this '57 T-Bird that I bought mostly restored, but I can show you receipts for $60,000 for parts that I bought after I got the car. These are all original parts.
"The Exchange Club knows how to put on a fair -- we've been doing that for 72 years -- and (fellow Exchange Club member) Buddy Haines and I know all about putting on car shows. This was a perfect fit. But we wanted it to be more than a car show; we wanted stuff for kids and moms and everyone else. The great thing is that, because we have such great sponsors, we were making money before anyone even stepped through the gates. That's great because, except for the $90,000 or so it takes for maintenance each year, we give all the funds we raise to deserving nonprofits like Open Arms, Liberty House and organizations that advocate for children in need."
Paustian took off on a golf cart ride through the staging area where the cars were steadily coming in to the fairgrounds, looking for their assigned slots. The look on his face was one of a man in his element.
"All these guys here, they love what they do," he said. "I'd guess that right now, with still plenty more cars heading here, there are around $15 million to $20 million worth of vehicles out here. This is a car-lover's heaven."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.