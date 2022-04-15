Cardi B. and Offset reveal their son's name By Lisa Respers France, CNN Apr 15, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rappers Cardi B. and Offset welcomed their son seven months ago and we now know his name.Offset, who is a member of the rap group Migos, posted a photo on his verified Instagram account of the baby on Thursday."Wave Set Cephus," the caption read. Offset's given name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus.His wife tweeted a video showing a bejeweled necklace that read, "Wave.""When Set suggested Wave, I was sold!," the tweet read. "THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME !" Cardi B also posted photos some baby photos on her verified Instagram account.The couple, who secretly married in 2017, had not previously shared photos showing their son's face.They are also the parents of three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Cardi B Celebrities Music Music And Dance Musical Styles Rap And Hip-hop Music Photo Cardi B. Nets Internet Commerce Telecommunications Caption Offset Wave Set Cephus Name Given Name More Entertainment +2 Albany Herald Entertainment Barry Manilow explains why his World War II set musical is eerily relevant today By Dana Bash and Abbie Sharpe, CNNUpdated 2 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment Rapper DaBaby was on a NC property when a man was shot for trespassing, police say By Elizabeth Wolfe and Andy Rose, CNNUpdated 12 hrs ago 0 +5 Slideshows centerpiecefeaturedurgent GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, April 15-17 Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com Updated 19 hrs ago 0 +22 Slideshows featured The richest celebrity couples in the world By Leesa Davis Stacker 22 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Follow all the latest coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in Albany and around the world at albanyherald.com/coronavirus. Help Wanted Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Vaping loophole closes as FDA can now regulate all forms of nicotine RECIPE: No-Brainer Glazed Carrots UGA poll finds Trump endorsements could have impact in Republican primaries Warnock posts record-setting first-quarter fundraising » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Garage 349 Old Stage Rd., Leesburg. Sat. 9am-3pm. Clothes, Jewelry, Tools 349 Old Stage Rd., Leesburg. Sat. 9am-3pm. Clothes, Jewel… Dog AKC Reg. German Shepherd Puppies, Shots/Wormed, 7 wks & 12wks AKC Reg. German Shepherd Puppies, Shots/Wormed, 7 wks &am… Apartment 1, 2, 3 BR. Bedrooms: 3 1, 2, 3 BR. Furnished, $85/wk. Utilities Included. Unfurn… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesGeorgia has 1 of healthiest, 2 of unhealthiest cities in U.S.Atlanta's struggling Wellstar hospital to close ER, hospital bedsCobb massage therapist accused of filming, inappropriately touching clientGeorgia coroner discovers bodies of his parents and son at scene of apparent robbery, officials sayPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins fatally struck by a dump truck on Florida highway, police saySylvester insurance agent charged in theft, fraud caseDougherty County coroner gives community the gift of laughterA venomous 'blue dragon' sea slug washed ashore along the Texas coastOglethorpe Avenue bridge slated to come down in 2026Lee County Animal Shelter holds special adoption event Images Videos CollectionsON THE MARKET: Albany home in gated community features master suite with double-sided fireplace, jacuzziPHOTOS: Albany State University celebrates Founder's DayPHOTOS: Saturday racing at U.S. Dragway 19 in AlbanyPHOTOS: Albany State University Founder's Day Blue & Gold GalaPHOTOS: Albany State University Founder's Day Alumni Kick-Back SocialGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, April 15-17PHOTOS: Albany Transportation Center construction set for completion in the fallCAPITOL BEAT: 5 stories to know from last week at the General AssemblyPHOTOS: An up-close look at the Atlanta Braves' World Series championship ringsPHOTOS: Albany State University Graduate Faculty Research Colloquium Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation Royalstar5 said: Law enforcement is asleep. View more Nancy Presley said: What are two and one?!? View more Red dog said: The reason there was a 400,000+ job growth in March was everybody had to go get a 2nd job to pay for the high inflation, food prices and High … View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.