Cardi B gives birth to second child By Lisa Respers France, CNN Sep 6, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kulture Kiari is officially a big sister.Her mom and dad, rappers Cardi B and husband Offset, have welcomed their second child.The couple made the announcement Monday on social media. Cardi B shared a photo of her and Offset with their new bundle in what appeared to be a hospital bed.It was captioned with "9/4/21" and three emoticons, including a blue heart which, coupled with the photo of the baby wrapped in a blue blanket, is leading followers to believe the baby is a boy. The pair secretly married in September 2017 and got "engaged" on stage a month later.Daughter Kulture was born in July 2018.Cardi B and Offset, who have split and reconciled more than once, kept the second pregnancy private until revealing her baby bump during a performance with his group Migos during the BET Awards, which aired in June.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Cardi B Celebrities Health And Health Care (by Demographic Group) Health And Medical Maternal And Child Health Medical Fields And Specialties Obstetrics And Gynecology Pregnancy And Childbirth Women's Health Offset Photo Music Politics Internet Kulture Kiari Couple Mom Baby More Entertainment Albany Herald Arts & Theatre featured Art Lovers Book Club to discuss life of Michelangelo From staff reportsUpdated 6 min ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment Hugh Jackman says his father died on Australia's Father's Day By Rob Picheta, CNN 4 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment Chadwick Boseman fought to reestablish a fine arts department. It's now named after him By Faith Karimi, CNNUpdated 3 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment British rapper Wiley charged with assault and burglary By Toyin Owoseje, CNNUpdated 3 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Joe Walker, Sr. Sep 3, 2021 Mr. Joe Walker, Sr., 85, of Worth County, died on Friday, Sept… Dr. John Stephen Inman Jr. Sep 1, 2021 John Stephen Inman, Jr. was born October 13, 1921, on the Slap… Jack Glen Williford, Jr. Aug 30, 2021 Mr. Jack Glen Williford, Jr., 64, of Phenix City, AL and forme… » More Obituaries >> More Events Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Travel Georgia +73 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour with the Albany Herald of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of a series exploring the beauty of Southwest Georgia. Click for more. +71 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia Take a photo tour with the Albany Herald staff of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +70 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Terrell County, Georgia with the Albany Herald Take a photo tour of Sasser and Dawson in Terrell County, Georgia with the staff of the Albany Herald. Click for more. +62 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Worth County, Georgia with the Albany Herald Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia with the Albany Herald staff. Click for more. The latest Albany Herald Podcast Latest News 6-year-old girl dies on amusement park ride in Colorado Kirby Smart, Georgia after offensive improvements after Clemson win Squawkbox Red Cross volunteers provide help to Hurricane Ida victims » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Remodel COX REMODELING Bathrooms - Repairs Floors. Call 229-883-5385 COX REMODELING Bathrooms - Repairs Floors. Call 229-883-5385 Job HTS Construction, Inc is now accepting applications for DRIVERS Minimum HTS Construction, Inc is now accepting applications for D… Apartment 1, 2, 3 BR. Bedrooms: 3 1, 2, 3 BR. Furnished, $85/wk. Utilities Included. Unfurn… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesFormer Marine wearing body armor fatally shoots 4 people, including baby in mother's arms, Florida sheriff saysSouthwest Georgia pioneer in women's health John Inman Jr. diesNo. 5 Georgia defeats No. 3 Clemson in tight battleMonoclonal antibody treatments for COVID show positive resultsDr. John Stephen Inman Jr.COVID death toll mounts at Phoebe facilitiesNurse in North Georgia walks out of hospital amid overwhelming COVID-19 unitLee County ninth-graders defeat Veterans 30-0Deerfield-Windsor graduate Frank Middleton pursues biomedical career through international scholarshipCotton virus confirmed in 24 Georgia counties Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Lee County vs. Veterans Ninth-Grade FootballPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor vs. Southland FootballPHOTOS: Atlanta Falcons vs. Cleveland BrownsPHOTOS: COVID-19 vaccine recipients enjoy free meal at BJ's Country BuffetPHOTOS: Albany State University's inaugural Fall Fan FestPHOTOS: Dougherty County vs. Kendrick High School Football10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Aug. 303-ingredient recipes you can make right nowPHOTOS: University of Georgia vs Clemson football9 ADHD symptoms in children parents should look out for Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation Miss Daisy said: How about the Reverend Warnock running over his wife's foot with a car? View more greybeige said: Thank You!! View more Millie said: I bet Nancy Pelosi was something before electricity. View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.