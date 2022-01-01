TOP 150 ALBUMS
--
1. Graceland — Paul Simon (17)
2. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band — The Beatles (1)
3. Led Zeppelin II (2)
4. Californication — Red Hot Chili Peppers (34)
5. Running on Empty — Jackson Browne (-)
6. Blood on the Tracks — Bob Dylan (7)
7. Are You Experienced — Jimi Hendrix (9)
8. The Beatles (White Album) (3)
9. Dark Side of the Moon — Pink Floyd (4)
10. Ten — Pearl Jam (6)
11. Sweet Baby James — James Taylor (74)
12. Metallica (Black Album) (18)
13. Tapestry — Carole King (14)
14. Led Zeppelin IV (11)
15. Born to Run — Bruce Springsteen (21)
16. So — Peter Gabriel (23)
17. Desperado — The Eagles (24)
18. Harvest — Neil Young (26)
19. Innervisions — Stevie Wonder (8)
20. Devil Without a Cause — Kid Rock (16)
21. Superfly (Soundtrack) — Curtis Mayfield (28)
22. Aqualung — Jethro Tull (31)
23. The Wall — Pink Floyd (33)
24. Brothers and Sisters — The Allman Brothers Band (44)
25. The Eminem Show (57)
26. Machine Head — Deep Purple (-)
27. The World Is a Ghetto — War (58)
28. Otis Redding/Jimmy Hendrix at Monterey Pop Festival (Live) (75)
29. All Things Must Pass — George Harrison (89)
30. Tres Hombres — ZZ Top (98)
31. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy — Kanye West (-)
32. Bridge Over Troubled Water — Simon & Garfunkel (-)
33. Abbey Road — The Beatles (-)
34. 461 Ocean Boulevard — Eric Clapton (-)
35. Pronounced — Lynyrd Skynyrd (-)
36. Brothers in Arms — Dire Straits (-)
37. Physical Graffiti — Led Zeppelin (25)
38. Jagged Little Pill — Alanis Morrissette (22)
39. Who’s Next? — The Who (19)
40. Revolver — The Beatles (20)
41. Save the Dancer — Gene Cotton (-)
42. Yes — The Yes Album (-)
43. Kick — INXS (-)
44. Streetlife Serenade — Billy Joel (-)
45. Lola vs. Powerman and the Moneygo’round — The Kinks (-)
46. Slowhand — Eric Clapton (53)
47. Twelve Dreams of Dr. Sardonicus — Spirit (-)
48. Just a Boy — Leo Sayer (-)
49. Hotel California — The Eagles (-)
50. Jesus Christ Superstar (original soundtrack) (66)
51. Excitable Boy — Warren Zevon (55)
52. Aenema — Tool (15)
53. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road — Elton John (27)
54. Diamond Dogs — David Bowie (29)
55. Steppenwolf (-)
56. Some Girls — The Rolling Stones (-)
57. Aerie — John Denver (-)
58. Rubber Soul — The Beatles (35)
59. Tommy _ The Who (36)
60. Every Picture Tells a Story — Rod Stewart (49)
61. You Get What You Play For — REO Speedwagon (Live) (71)
62. Songs in the Key of Life — Stevie Wonder (37)
63. Frampton Comes Alive — Peter Frampton (Live) (38)
64. Speakerboxxx/The Love Below — Outkast (-)
65. Wildflowers — Tom Petty (-)
66. Let It Be — The Beatles (-)
67. Blood, Sugar, Sex, Magic — Red Hot Chili Peppers (-)
68. Bad Motorfinger — Soundgarden (42)
69. Escape — Journey (-)
70. Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy — Elton John (-)
71. War Child — Jethro Tull (-)
72. Red Octopus — Jefferson Starship (61)
73. Candy-O — The Cars (82)
74. Appetite for Destruction — Guns ‘N’ Roses (5)
75. The Joshua Tree — U2 (12)
76. Nevermind — Nirvana (10)
77. Toxicity — System of a Down (68)
78. Pet Sounds — The Beach Boys (-)
79. Talking Book — Stevie Wonder (-)
80. Willie and the Poor Boys — Creedence Clearwater Revival (-)
81. Ram — Paul and Linda McCartney (-)
82. Elephant — The White Stripes (-)
83. Purple Rain — Prince (48)
84. Angel Clare — Art Garfunkel (86)
85. Desire — Bob Dylan (88)
86. Paranoid — Black Sabbath (39)
87. Against the Wind — Bob Seger (-)
88. The Grand Illusion — Styx (-)
89. Piano Man — Billy Joel (-)
90. Caribou — Elton John (-)
91. Nothing Matters and What If It Did? — John Mellencamp (72)
92. Disraeli Gears — Cream (-)
93. Building the Perfect Beast — Don Henley (-)
94. Night Moves — Bob Seger (93)
95. Joe’s Garage — Frank Zappa (69)
96. Aja — Steely Dan (-)
97. Closer to Home — Grand Funk Railroad (92)
98. Searching for a Rainbow — Marshal Tucker Band (100)
99. Diamonds and Rust — Joan Baez (-)
100. To Pimp a Butterfly — Kendrick Lamar (-)
101. Will the Circle Be Unbroken — Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (81)
102. Plug Me Into Something — Henry Gross (-)
103. Crash — Dave Matthews Band (30)
104. Born in the USA — Bruce Springsteen (32)
105. Woodstock (soundtrack) (41)
106. Automatic for the People — REM (40)
107. Station to Station — David Bowie (45)
108. Houses of the Holy — Led Zeppelin (51)
109. Back in Black — AC/DC (46)
110. Rumours — Fleetwood Mac (47)
111. ... And Justice for All — Metallica (50)
112. Rage Against the Machine (63)
113. Second Helping — Lynyrd Skynyrd (52)
114. Facelift — Alice in Chains (13)
115. Can’t Buy a Thrill — Steely Dan (54)
116. Vs. — Pearl Jam (60)
117. Make Yourself — Incubus (62)
118. Purple — Stone Temple Pilots (64)
119. Moving Pictures — Rush (65)
120. Hair (Soundtrack) (-)
121. Pieces of You — Jewel (77)
122. Call Me — Al Green (78)
123. Legend — Poco (85)
124. Pearl — Janis Joplin (90)
125. Out of Time — REM (91)
126. At Fillmore East — The Allman Brothers Band (Live) (-)
127. Electric Warrior — T Rex (94)
128. Hot August Night — Neil Diamond (99)
129. Thriller — Michael Jackson (-)
130. The Doors (-)
131. After the Gold Rush — Neil Young (-)
132. Watch the Throne — Kanye West/Jay Z (-)
133. Honky Chateau — Elton John (-)
134. Wheels of Fire — Cream (-)
135. There Goes Rhymin’ Simon — Paul Simon (-)
136. We’re an American Band — Grand Funk Railroad (-)
137. Pieces of Eight — Styx (-)
138. Paul Simon (-)
139. In Through the Out Door — Led Zeppelin (-)
140. Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only the Piano Player — Elton John (-)
141. Flag — James Taylor (-)
142. Arc of a Diver — Steve Winwood (-)
143. At Folsom Prison — Johnny Cash (-)
144. Selling the Drama — Live (51)
145. Madman Across the Water — Elton John (-)
146. McCartney — Paul McCartney (-)
147. Siamese Dream — Smashing Pumpkins (87)
148. Cosmos Factory — Creedence Clearwater Revival (-)
149. Tumbleweed Connection — Elton John (-)
150. The Magician’s Birthday — Uriah Heep (-)
