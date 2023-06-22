(CNN) — The archetypal white gown that Carrie Fisher wore while playing Princess Leia in 1977’s “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope” could be yours to own, if you have a couple million dollars to spare.

Propstore Auction, billed as a vendor of entertainment memorabilia that sells props and collectibles through live and online auction platforms, has the “original screen-matched ceremonial dress” listed on their site and estimates it could sell for up to $2 million when bidding closes on June 28.

