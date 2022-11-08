Carry On and Harry Potter star Leslie Phillips dies aged 98

Actor Leslie Phillips, pictured here in London in 2007, has died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 98.

 Sang Tan/AP

Leslie Phillips, the British actor who starred in the Carry On movie franchise and later voiced the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 98.

Phillips passed away "peacefully in his sleep" on Monday, his agent Jonathan Lloyd confirmed to the PA news agency.

