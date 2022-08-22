Cloudy early with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 86F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 22, 2022 @ 9:39 am
Casey Affleck has a message for his new sister-in-law.
Over the weekend, the Academy Award-winning actor posted what appeared to be a throwback photo on his verified Instagram account of himself with his older brother Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, writing in the caption "Good things are worth waiting for."
"Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love," the caption went on to read. "Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding."
"Jen, you are a gem," he concluded. "We love you so much!!!"
The elder Affleck and Lopez eloped in Las Vegas in June, making it to the altar 19 years after ending their first engagement.
This weekend they reportedly held a wedding ceremony at Ben Affleck's sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia.
On the day of the wedding, Casey Affleck was filmed in Los Angeles in a video that was posted on TMZ.
It's the second marriage for Ben Affleck, who shares three children with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner, and the fourth for Lopez who has twins with ex-husband singer/actor Marc Anthony.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Toms Handyman Service Repairs, Remodeling & Additions…
Handyman service Anything from a light switch to tile. We…
CLASS A DRIVERS CDL CLASS A DRIVERS NEEDED Local & OT…
MLDennis
said:
View more
greybeige
said:
Next stop MSNBC.
DownInAlbany
said:
I'm willing to bet that no baby has been born at the Cuthbert hospital in 25 years.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.