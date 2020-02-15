TIFTON — Seven cast members have been selected for the Baldwin Players’ spring semester production of “The Spitfire Grill” at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Brian Bray, a professor of English and Theatre at ABAC and the director of the Baldwin Players, said the spirited musical will be staged March 26-28 in ABAC’s Howard Auditorium. Rehearsals are now underway.
Cast members recently selected include Alena Norton, an ABAC graduate from Tifton, as Percy Talbott; Ryan Norton, an ABAC graduate from Tifton, as Sheriff Joe Sutter; Hannah Moseley, an agricultural communication major from Cochran, as Hannah Ferguson; and Stephanie Davis, an associate of fine arts music major from Tifton, as Calie Thorpe.
Other cast members chosen from the auditions include Hannah Exum, an agricultural education major from Nashville, as Effy Krayneck; Anna Weldon, a biology major from Omega, as Shelby Thorpe; and Luke Hillman, a history and government major from Sparks, as The Visitor.
“‘The Spitfire Grill’ is based on the Lee David Zlotoff movie of the same title,” Ray said. “In the play, a young woman recently paroled from prison seeks to find a quiet town where she can start over.
“She finds such a place in northern Wisconsin and begins her journey to self-understanding. Along the way, she encounters some quirky townsfolk, and a job at a down-on-its-luck eatery, The Spitfire Grill. It’s the only restaurant in town and home to some small-town secrets.”
Ray said that during the play, the young woman finds some answers, some friends, and a place she can feel at home. Her journey of self-renewal results in a journey of reawakening and renewal for the town as well.
For more information on the production, interested persons can contact Ray at bray@abac.edu.
