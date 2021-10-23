NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- GRAMMY-winning multiplatinum group Casting Crowns will make a stop at the Albany Civic Center on Friday as part of the group's popular "Only Jesus Tour." The tour takes its name from the band’s current top-selling album and features award-winning singer-songwriter Matthew West as special guest.
Following a successful run in 2019 that included stops in nearly 60 major markets and multiple sell-outs in arenas across the country, Casting Crowns was forced to postpone the 2020 leg of the "Only Jesus Tour" because of the COVID pandemic. This fall, more than a year later, the tour resumes in 20 markets across the U.S., with the Albany Civic Center show slated for a 7 p.m. start time. Tickets begin as low as $20, and are available now at CastingCrowns.com/tour.
With more than 11 million records sold (and a new album slated for a Jan. 14 release), Casting Crowns have held the position of Billboard’s top-selling act in Christian music since 2007. The band continues to impact audiences with its powerful live shows, having performed for more than 7 million fans. The "Only Jesus Tour" marks one of the band’s most successful tours to date. Through their concerts, Casting Crowns have been able to unite more than 120,000 children with sponsors, and it remains a huge part of the band's calling to take care of widows and orphans all over the globe.
Casting Crowns have been honored with four American Music Awards (out of seven total nominations), a GRAMMY Award for its 2005 album Lifesong, and seven GRAMMY nominations. In addition, the group has garnered 18 GMA Dove Awards and two Billboard Music Awards from 11 total Billboard Music Award nominations. Casting Crowns’ seven band members all remain active in student ministry in the Atlanta area and tour according to their local church commitments. Serving his 25-plus years in youth ministry, lead singer/songwriter Mark Hall maintains his role as the student pastor at Eagle’s Landing First Baptist Church in Atlanta.
For more information, visit www.castingcrowns.com.
West is a four-time GRAMMY nominee, a multiple ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner and a 2018 Dove Award Songwriter of the Year (Artist) recipient. He has received an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, a K-LOVE Fan Award and has been named Billboard’s Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year. A recipient of the Rich Mullins Impact Award, West also received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Original Music & Lyrics for the title track for the feature film “The Heart of Christmas.” He has been awarded a RIAA Gold certification for his single “Hello, My Name Is” and RIAA Platinum certification for the song “The Motions."
West has more than 130 songwriting credits to his name, including cuts by Rascal Flatts, Scotty McCreery, Michael W. Smith, Amy Grant, Mandisa, Danny Gokey and others, along with back-to-back No. 1 songs by Casting Crowns, including their recent single "Nobody," on which West is featured. Adding author to his list of accolades, West has written five books to date: "Give This Christmas Away," "The Story Of Your Life," "Forgiveness," "Today Is Day One" and his latest, "Hello, My Name Is."
For more information, visit www.matthewest.com.
