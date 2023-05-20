(CNN) — She’s one of the most celebrated actors of her generation, but Cate Blanchett wants to branch out even more into other filmmaking pursuits.

“I’m always trying to get out of acting,” she said at the Cannes Film Festival this week during a conversation with Variety’s Chief Correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister. “I’ve been trying to stop acting my entire professional life.”

