Caterina Scorsone of 'Grey's Anatomy' saved her three children from house fire

"Grey's Anatomy" actress Caterina Scorsone and her three children recently survived a harrowing house fire.

 Sthanlee B. Mirador/SIPPL Sipa USA/AP

"Grey's Anatomy" actress Caterina Scorsone and her three children recently survived a harrowing house fire.

Scorsone posted a photo of the devastation Monday on her Instagram account, writing, "A couple of months ago my house burned down."

Tags