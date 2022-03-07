ALBANY -- With springtime just around the corner and summer not far behind, activities are cranking up at Chehaw Park and Zoo.
Some of the events planned at Chehaw in coming days include:
FEEDINGS & PROGRAMS EVERY WEEKEND
Saturday
10:30 a.m. -- Reptile House Feeding
11:30 a.m. -- Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)
1:30 p.m. -- Conservation Station @ Zoo Plaza
2:30 p.m. -- Aviary Feeding
3 p.m. -- Wildlife Theater Presentation
Sunday
10:30 a.m. -- Cheetah Bone Toss
11:30 a.m. -- Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)
1:30 p.m. -- Conservation Station @ Zoo Plaza
2:30 p.m. -- Aviary Feeding
3 p.m. -- Wildlife Theater Presentation
CHEHAW CATFISH RODEO, March 26
Kids 15 and under can catch as many fish as they want from our fully stocked catfish pond from 8 a.m.-noon. This event is completely fee to kids 15 and under. At noon, the pond will open to the public for the season at a five-fish limit. Bring your own bait and gear, but we will have staff and volunteers available to assist if you need help.
SPRING BREAK CAMP, April 4-8
Around the World in Five Days
Price: $135 per week, or $30 per day
After-camp care available 3:30-6 p.m.
Ages: 4-12 years
This week campers are transported around the world to meet some amazing animals. Each day of camp includes a zoo visit, animal encounter, games, crafts, and activities.
OTHER UPCOMING EVENTS
First Friday of every month -- Cubs Program
Third Monday of each month -- Park Authority Monthly Meeting (Creekside)
First Tuesday of each month -- Friends of Chehaw Monthly Meeting (Creekside)
