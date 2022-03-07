chehaw.jpg

A Catfish Rodeo is planned at Chehaw Parks and Zoo on March 26 from 8 a.m. to noon.

ALBANY -- With springtime just around the corner and summer not far behind, activities are cranking up at Chehaw Park and Zoo.

Some of the events planned at Chehaw in coming days include:

FEEDINGS & PROGRAMS EVERY WEEKEND

Saturday

10:30 a.m. -- Reptile House Feeding

11:30 a.m. -- Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)

1:30 p.m. -- Conservation Station @ Zoo Plaza

2:30 p.m. -- Aviary Feeding

3 p.m. -- Wildlife Theater Presentation

Sunday

10:30 a.m. -- Cheetah Bone Toss

11:30 a.m. -- Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)

1:30 p.m. -- Conservation Station @ Zoo Plaza

2:30 p.m. -- Aviary Feeding

3 p.m. -- Wildlife Theater Presentation

CHEHAW CATFISH RODEO, March 26

Kids 15 and under can catch as many fish as they want from our fully stocked catfish pond from 8 a.m.-noon. This event is completely fee to kids 15 and under. At noon, the pond will open to the public for the season at a five-fish limit. Bring your own bait and gear, but we will have staff and volunteers available to assist if you need help.

SPRING BREAK CAMP, April 4-8

Around the World in Five Days

Price: $135 per week, or $30 per day

After-camp care available 3:30-6 p.m.

Ages: 4-12 years

This week campers are transported around the world to meet some amazing animals. Each day of camp includes a zoo visit, animal encounter, games, crafts, and activities.

OTHER UPCOMING EVENTS

First Friday of every month -- Cubs Program

Third Monday of each month -- Park Authority Monthly Meeting (Creekside)

First Tuesday of each month -- Friends of Chehaw Monthly Meeting (Creekside)

March 19 -- Chehaw RC Race

March 26 -- Catfish Rodeo

April 16 -- Chehaw RC Race

April 23 -- Party for the Planet

May 21 -- Chehaw RC Race

May 31-Aug. 4 -- Summer Camp

June 18 -- Chehaw RC Race

July 16 -- Chehaw RC Race

Aug. 20 -- Chehaw RC Race

Sept. 17 -- Chehaw RC Race

Sept, 22 -- Black Jack and Black Rhinos

September -- SWAPtember

Oct. 15 -- Chehaw RC Race

Oct. 22 -- Southern Discomfort

Oct. 29 -- Boo at the Zoo

Nov. 10 -- Brew at the Zoo

Nov. 19 -- Animal Thanksgiving

Nov. 19 -- Chehaw RC Race

Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-24 -- Festival of Lights

Dec. 17 -- Reindeer Games

ARTESIAN ALLIANCE PARTNERS

Flint RiverQuarium: April 29 -- Wild Affair

