Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN DOUGHERTY...NORTHEASTERN MITCHELL...LEE AND WESTERN WORTH COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT... At 410 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Marine Corps Logistics Base, or near Putney, moving north at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Sylvester, Leesburg, Albany, Putney, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Poulan, Stocks, Radium Springs, Forrester, Sylvester Airport, South Albany, Parkerville, Palmyra, Red Rock, Acree, Crestwood, Williamsburg and Gordy.