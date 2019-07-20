ALBANY -- Jernard Wells, the award winning celebrity chef, television host, cookbook author, best known for his numerous appearances on the Food Network, will headline the AgFirst Community Cooperative, Pop-Up Farmer’s Market on July 27 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m at the Youth Outreach Center located at 1500 S. Slappey Blvd. in Albany, directly across from the Post Office.
AgFirst has partnered with United Way and New Visions Community Development for the event, which is being held to align community partners such as nonprofits, farmers and chefs to introduce tasty nutritional meals to local citizens directly from farm to table. Other area chefs will also demonstrate AgFirst Community Cooperative produce, including chefs Todd White and Chef Naomi Ward. Participants coming to the event can taste produce cooked by the chefs, purchase farmer’s produce and meet and greet Chef Jernard.
Wells is the host of "New Soul Kitchen" on CLEO TV and is a co-host on the new season of "The Best Things I Ever Ate" on the Cooking Channel. He has worked with Paula Deen, Tyler Perry, NBA star Brandon Ingram, Lady Antebellum, and Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins of New Edition/BBD. He has been featured on the "TODAY Show," the "Steve Harvey Morning Show," the "Tom Joyner Morning Show," “Pickler & Ben,” "Home & Family" and HLN to name a few. He has also been featured in People and essence magazines.
The James Beard House-honored chef is affectionately called "The Family Chef" because he uses food to promote positive family images and because he and his wife of 20 years have nine children. All six of his books, sauces and spices are available on www.ChefJernard.com Follow him on all social media at @ChefJernard/.
For additional information about the event, contact, Stacey Farrell or Christopher Rapley of RAPCO Media at (229) 669-8198 or (229) 886-1727.