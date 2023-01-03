Professional rally driver and YouTube star Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident on Monday, his Hoonigan Racing team announced. He was 55.

"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband," Hoonigan Racing said in a statement. "He will be incredibly missed. Please respect the family's privacy at this time while they grieve."

CNN's Chris Boyette and Taylor Romine contributed to reporting.

