Celine Dion cancels remaining shows of Courage World Tour due to ongoing health issues

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45
mph.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama...Southwest and South Central
Georgia...The Florida Big Bend and eastern Panhandle.
* WHEN...Through 1 AM EST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may be
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
Celine Dion rehearses for the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Celine Dion has announced the cancellation of the remaining 16 shows of her world tour, due to ongoing health issues.
The Canadian singer said she was recovering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms," that were hindering her ability to perform, according to a post published from her verified Instagram account on Saturday.
Dion postponed her Las Vegas residency in October 2021 as a result of the spasms, saying at the time that she was "heartbroken."
The remaining shows of her Courage World Tour had been rearranged to take place from March 9 to April 12 of this year. However, they have since been called off while her medical team assesses and treats her condition.
"I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing," Dion said in the Instagram post published.
"There's a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road.
"I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can't wait to be back on stage again," she added.
In the following years she become one of the best-selling artists of all time with record sales surpassing 200 million globally, according to Sony Music.
Speaking about the cancelation of the North American leg of the tour, Dion added, "Meanwhile, I've been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone's been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.