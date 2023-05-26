Celine Dion cancels upcoming shows and ‘will likely never tour again,’ source says

Celine Dion, performing here in 2019, has canceled an upcoming tour.

 Alice Chiche/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Celine Dion announced the cancellation of her “Courage World Tour” dates through 2024 and “will likely never tour again,” a source close to Dion told CNN Friday.”

“She is in a lot of pain,” the individual said. “She does daily physical therapy.”

