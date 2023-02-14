Just in time for Valentine's Day, the trailer for Celine Dion's new feature film debuted on Tuesday.

"Love Again" stars Dion, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and "Outlander" star Sam Heughan and follows Mira (Chopra Jonas), who is grieving the death of her fiancé by texting love notes to his old cell phone number. That number now belongs to Rob (Heughan), who is a journalist, and a romantic connection begins to form.

Tags