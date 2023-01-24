...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will gradually increase tonight, then
peak just in advance of a cold front on Wednesday morning.
Winds will decrease quickly following the cold frontal passage
late Wednesday morning and early Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible.Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
Laura Cetilia will perform an immersive cello concert at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in the future home of the Albany Museum of Art, the former Belk building at 140 W. Broad Ave. The concert, which was composed specifically for the acoustic properties of the Belk building, is free and open to the public.
ALBANY ─ Renowned cellist and composer Laura Cetilia will come to Albany Saturday to perform original works inspired by Albany Museum of Art spaces. She will be in concert at the Belk building, the AMA’s future downtown home at 140 W. Broad Ave.
The concert, which begins at 2:30 pm, is free and open to the public. So that adequate seating may be provided, the AMA asks those who want to attend to register. An online registration link may be found at www.albanymuseum.com/laura-cetilia, or you may call the AMA at (229) 439-8400.
“I am so looking forward to sharing with the Albany community a unique and immersive listening experience that I have composed specifically for the acoustic properties of the Belk building,” Cetilia said. “Along with live cello and voice, the music will consist of a diffusion of sound through an array of small wireless speakers placed throughout the cavernous space of the former department store. Despite the raw and unfinished surroundings, my hope is that listeners will be transported to a sound world that conveys an ethereal yet intimate atmosphere.”
“We are excited to bring the art of music once again to the AMA,” Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said. “Laura Cetilia is a visionary cellist and composer and this event is symbolic of the AMA’s intention to break down the artificial boundaries between the arts. Ms. Cetilia’s exploration of sound in the downtown Belk building will be a revelatory event.”
This is the first of two events that the Albany Museum of Art will conduct at its future downtown home in the space of a month. The Belk building also will be the location for the AMA’s signature fundraising event, Art Ball, on Feb. 25. This year’s theme is Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler (“let the good times roll”), and tickets for that event are on sale now. A secure link for online ticket purchases may be found at www.albanymuseum.com/art-ball-2023.
Cetilia’s work encourages listeners to make connections, to be present in the moment, and to make patient explorations within themselves and the music. As a daughter of mixed heritage, Mexican-American cellist Cetilia is at home with in-betweenness, straddling the worlds of performer/composer, acoustic/electronic, and traditional/experimental sound practices. Her music has been described as “unorthodox loveliness” (Boston Globe) and hailed as “alternately penetrating and atmospheric” (Sequenza 21). She has created site-specific sound installations for the Bennington Museum and Ben Ari Museum for Contemporary Art.
The Grove Dictionary of American Music describes her electroacoustic duo “Mem1” as a “complex cybernetic entity” that “understands its music as a feedback loop between the past and present.” In the performer/composer collective “Ordinary Affects,” she has collaborated with, commissioned, and premiered works by composers such as Alvin Lucier, Christian Wolff, Michael Pisaro, Jürg Frey, Eva-Maria Houben, and Magnus Granberg.
The Albany Museum of Art is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, adjacent to Albany State University’s West Campus just off Gillionville Road. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is open to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.