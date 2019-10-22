If you’re unlucky to be dealing with a cold, cough, nausea or other common ailments, there are foods that can help you get better sooner. Here are four food health remedies that have scientifically been shown to remedy sickness, according to leading dieticians and researchers:
♦ Chicken soup for colds: Homemade chicken soup has been shown to inhibit the activity of inflammation causing white blood cells and increased the velocity of nasal secretions.
♦ Honey for coughs: Honey has been shown to outperform popular cough suppressant dextromethorphan in treating cough symptoms in children.
♦ Prunes for regularity: Eating eight to 10 prunes daily can increase stool weight and bowel movement frequency in constipated and non-constipated individuals.
♦ Ginger ale for nausea: Drinking ginger ale is recommended to help prevent or treat nausea and vomiting and can be used as a digestive aid for mild stomach upset.
Peach Salsa
Serves: 6
Ingredients
3 ripe peaches
1/4 cup diced red onion
1/4 cup diced green bell pepper
1 jalapeno, minced
1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
Juice of 1/2 lime
Salt and pepper
Directions:
Fill a medium-sized stockpot with water and bring to a boil. Drop the peaches into the boiling water for 1-2 minutes. Remove the peaches using a slotted spoon and immediately drop into an ice bath (a bowl filled with equal amounts of water and ice). An ice bath will allow the peaches to cool while also halting the cooking process. Gently peel the peaches with either your hands or a small paring knife. Dice the peaches into small cubes.
Combine the chopped peaches, onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, cilantro and lime juice in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper and toss to combine. Chill the salsa for about an hour before serving to allow the flavors to marry. If your peach salsa craving demands immediate attention, however, feel free serve this dip with tortilla chips or pita bread right away.
