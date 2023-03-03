Chaka Khan is not interested in being ranked.
Commenting on Rolling Stone's "200 Greatest Singers of All Time" list, the singer said the project only serves to divide industry legends -- and took a few swipes of her own.
In a conversation for Los Angeles magazine's "The Originals" podcast, Khan said she hadn't heard of the list, which debuted in January. When the "Ain't Nobody" singer was told she came in at 29, she was not pleased. She was also told Mariah Carey landed at No. 5.
"That must be payola or some s--- like that," Khan responded.
When told Adele was 22, Khan replied, "OK, I quit."
As for the critics who made the list, she said, "They are blind as a motherf---ing bat!"
Khan did have praise, however, for Aretha Franklin's ranking, who landed the top spot. She also agreed with Whitney Houston, ranked No. 2, and Beyoncé, ranked No. 8.
In the end Khan concluded, "I refuse to be in a space where I look at my fellow artists and they're pitting us against each other."
