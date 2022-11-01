ALBANY — As the holiday season looms, the Albany Museum of Art has a busy schedule for November that includes the AMA’s annual fall art festival, a race discussion session for college students, a three-part art lecture series, and programming for children, students and adults.
“It always feels like a big rush when the winter holidays get closer, but we have a calendar loaded with fun, thought-inspiring, and interesting events that reach all age groups,” AMA Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said. “Some are festive, some are designed to give you a new perspective, and some just let you escape the hubbub that can wear us down this time of year.”
The AMA’s biggest event in November will be in downtown Albany at a new location. AMA ChalkFest, presented by Publix, will be conducted for the first time at the 200 block of South Front Street next to the Albany Civic Center and include Veterans Park Amphitheatre. The art-and-more festival is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Nov 19, and admission is free for everyone.
“Our world-class professional chalk artists are back, but we have even more art for festival-goers to enjoy,” AMA Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said. “Andrew College Art Professor Chris Johnson will make prints on the street using a steamroller, and we have talented art students from Georgia Southwestern State University who will demonstrate glassblowing throughout the day.”
In addition, children and families can enjoy free activities from the bouncy house to face painting at the Vine Vision Kids Zone, while live music will be performed during the day on the amphitheater stage sponsored by the James M. Barnett Jr. Foundation. Amateur artists can take their hand creating chalk masterpieces, and visitors can watch the pro chalk artists create bigger-than-life images on the Front Street pavement.
Adults can enjoy tastings at the craft beer and wine tents, and there will be food trucks and art and other vendors with items to browse and buy just in time for the holiday shopping season. Information on the festival and applications for vendors can be found at www.amachalkfest.com.
Unless otherwise noted. AMA November events will be conducted at the museum, located at 311 Meadowlark Drive off Gillionville Road, and adjacent to Albany State University’s west campus. Events and programs are:
NOV. 3
Corks & Canvas: O’Keeffe, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Adults can enjoy wine and friendship while they get step-by-step instructions on creating a painting in the style of a well-known artist. The artist for Nov 3 is Georgia O’Keeffe.
Cost: This class has sold out — Info: www.albanymuseum.com/corks-and-canvas-georgia-okeeffe
NOV. 10
Homeschool Day, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Homeschool Day is aimed at homeschooled students in K-5th grade, though the programming can be adjusted for older students. Each STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) program is tied in with a current exhibition and includes a gallery visit and a hands-on art project.
Cost: $5 for AMA members; $10 for non-members — Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/homeschool-day
NOV. 11
Courageous Conversations About Race: College, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
College students will get together to discuss race and race relations, using art as a catalyst for the conversation. Exhibitions at the AMA will be utilized in the program, including “Fighters for Freedom: William H. Johnson Picturing Justice,” “Wayna: Her Dreams of Ethiopia, Works by Tracy Murrell,” and “Forsaking all Comfort and Prosperity, Works by Maryam Safajoo.” This is a free event thanks to a sponsorship from United Way of Southwest Georgia through its Reimagine Albany initiative, but participants are asked to register because of space limitations.
Cost: Free — Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/courageous-conversations
NOV. 12
Student Art Studio Saturday (SASS), 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
High school teens can gather in the AMA classroom and create art with their peers. Created for teens by teens with the AMA Teen Art Board, art materials, snacks, and background music are provided at no cost to participants. There is no registration required.
Cost: Free for teens — Info: www.albanymuseum.com/student-art-studio
NOV. 15
AMA Art Lovers Book Club, 6 p.m.
Have a glass of wine and join in the discussion. There’s no cost to participate, and you can attend as many or as few meetings as you want. The book for Nov. 15 is “Hidden in the Shadow of the Master: The Model-Wives of Cézanne, Monet, and Rodin,” by Ruth Butler. This is a free event, but participants are asked to register so adequate seating can be set up.
Cost: Free — Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/book-club
NOV. 17
Awaken at the AMA, 3:30-5 p.m.
A free program for individuals with memory problems and their families or professional-care partners in a protected environment at the Albany Museum of Art, Awaken at the AMA includes an interactive gallery discussion and an artmaking component that builds community and offers an escape for those most vulnerable to illness. This is a free event, but participants are asked to register because of space limitations.
Cost: Free for participants and their caregivers — Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/awaken-at-the-ama
--
William H. Johnson Lecture Series: Who Were the Freedom Fighters? 6-7:30 p.m.
The first of three fall lectures centering on the work of 20th-century American artist William H. Johnson. Rebecca Bush, the curator of history and exhibitions manager for the Columbus Museum, discusses the historical figures in Johnson’s fascinating “Fighters for Freedom” series and how his work offers a new perspective on 1940s America. Exhibiting artist Tracy Murrell and her cousin, Wayna, a Grammy-nominated performer who inspired Murrell’s exhibition “Wayna: Her Dreams of Ethiopia,” will share their experiences as black female artists.
Cost: Free event — Info: www.albanymuseum.com
NOV. 19
AMA ChalkFest, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
South Front Street and Veterans Park Amphitheatre
Professional chalk artists, steamroller printing, and glass-blowing demonstrations combine with live music, a kids and family activities area, tastings of craft beer and wine for adults, food trucks, and vendors to create a memorable Saturday.
Cost: Admission is free; wristbands for tastings and VIP tables available for purchase — Info: www.amachalkfest.com
NOV. 24-25
The Albany Museum of Art is closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
NOV. 25
Yoga in the Gallery: Special Black Friday Session, 5:30-7 p.m.
The AMA will open Friday evening for a special Black Friday session of Yoga in the Gallery with our partner, 229 Yoga. The event will provide a way to relieve stress and re-energize, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Dress comfortably and bring your mat for a unique experience that combines art and yoga. Sessions are appropriate for all levels of yoga skills, from beginner to advanced.
Cost: Free for AMA members; $10 for non-members — Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/yoga-in-the-gallery
NOV. 28
After School Art Club: Middle & High School, 4-6 p.m.
Usually on the last Monday of the month, After School Art Club is early in October. For middle and high school students, the instructed course begins with basic techniques and advances in subsequent sessions.
Cost: $12 for AMA members; $15 for non-members — Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/art-club
NOV. 29
After School Art Club: Elementary School, 3:30-5 p.m.
Usually on the last Tuesday of the month, After School Art Club is early in October. For elementary school students, the instructed course begins with basic techniques and advances in subsequent sessions.
Cost: $12 for AMA members; $15 for non-members — Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/art-club
--
William H. Johnson Lecture Series: Harriet Tubman’s (Afro) Future, 6-7 p.m.
Online event
In a Zoom meeting that will be broadcast on Facebook Live on the Albany Museum of Art Facebook page, Elizabeth Hamilton, an assistant professor at Fort Valley State University and an art historian, will examine the Afrofuturistic visual legacy of Harriet Tubman, one of the heroes whom William H. Johnson depicted in his “Fighters for Freedom” series.
DEC. 1
William H. Johnson Lecture Series: William H. Johnson and the Double Victory of WWII Civil Rights Politics, 6-7:30 p.m.
In the series finale, Susan Bragg, an associate professor of history at Georgia Southwestern State University, will discuss William H. Johnson’s World War II civil rights struggle, and how his works represent an effort to “visualize” a new kind of civil rights legacy for a post-war world. Artist Eric Mack, whose work was on exhibition at the AMA in 2021, will lend his perspective as a male black artist today.
Cost: Free — Info: www.albanymuseum.com