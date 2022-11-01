ALBANY — As the holiday season looms, the Albany Museum of Art has a busy schedule for November that includes the AMA’s annual fall art festival, a race discussion session for college students, a three-part art lecture series, and programming for children, students and adults.

“It always feels like a big rush when the winter holidays get closer, but we have a calendar loaded with fun, thought-inspiring, and interesting events that reach all age groups,” AMA Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said. “Some are festive, some are designed to give you a new perspective, and some just let you escape the hubbub that can wear us down this time of year.”

