...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ TO
8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 early Sunday morning will
result in areas of frost.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, portions of the Florida panhandle
and southwestern Georgia.
* WHEN...Early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.
Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
Staff Photos: Tara Fletcher
ALBANY — Whether it was one of the talented artists showing off their chalk art skills or Albany Museum of Art Executive Director Andy Wulf taking visitors to the “gun show,” the museum’s annual ChalkFest in downtown Albany offered a large crowd plenty for all tastes Saturday.
