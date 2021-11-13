ALBANY — Whether it was one of the talented artists showing off their chalk art skills or Albany Museum of Art Executive Director Andy Wulf taking visitors to the “gun show,” the museum’s annual ChalkFest in downtown Albany offered a large crowd plenty for all tastes Saturday.

