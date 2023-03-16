ALBANY -- The five world-class illusionists who make up the mind-bending theatrical production Champions of Magic Tour are back on tour in 2023, following sell-out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London’s West End.
Fans of magic can catch this show for the whole family at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on April 29. Tickets start at $25.
Among the rave reviews for the Champions of Magic Tour: “You have to check them out. That was tremendous.” – Access Hollywood Live. “That’s incredible … you guys are rock stars.” – FOX 8 Cleveland. “I’m amazed … a one-of-a-kind show” – FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth
With more than 50 million online views between them, this cast of top magicians includes international award-winners presenting mind-reading, close-up magic and daring large-scale illusions. Their skills have been seen on screen around the world with appearances on The CW’s "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," NBC’s "Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon," "The Today Show" and "Access Hollywood Live."
The Champions Of Magic team performs interactive illusions, an escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation.
Southwest Georgians are urged not to miss their chance to catch some of the greatest magicians on the planet in Albany, with a show that never fails to amaze.
Tickets, which are $79, $59, $39 and $25, are on sale at Ticketmaster.com or at the Georgia’s Own Credit Union Box Office located at the Albany Civic Center.