ALBANY — With positive COVID-19 numbers in the region hovering around 20 for the last several days, officials with Southwest Health District 8-2 announced that a steady decrease in demand in the district for COVID-19 testing has led to changes in days and locations of its testing sites operated by MAKO Medical on behalf of public health.
To redirect resources to meet increasing demand for vaccines, testing is now available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds location in Albany. Testing also is available 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays in Colquitt County at the Gladys Espy School Complex, 1800 Park Ave. SE in Moultrie.
COVID-19 testing is free and available to everyone, regardless of county of residence. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be quickly made online at mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting or by calling (229) 352-6567.
Meanwhile, officials with Phoebe Putney Health System announced Tuesday that the latest COVID-19 numbers show 23 patients are being treated at Phoebe facilities in southwest Georgia. The health system announced that 22 COVID patients were being treated at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital facilities in Albany and one at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus.
Southwest Health District 8-2 also announced that appointments for vaccines in all 14 counties can now be made online through the Georgia Department of Public Health’s vaccine scheduling system called Vaccine Registration and Administration Solution (VRAS) system.
Those who qualify for vaccines can now schedule appointments for any of the Southwest Public Health District’s counties by clicking on the link at southwestgeorgiapublichealth.org or by visiting gta-vras.powerappsportals.us.
VRAS, like the system used to schedule COVID-19 testing, allows users to search for the closest vaccine appointment, based on the user’s ZIP Code and availability. DPH plans to add a Spanish registration option to VRAS later this month.
In addition to the online option, vaccine appointments can still be made by phone. Contact a local health department or the call center for scheduling at (229) 352-6567.
