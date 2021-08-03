George T. Bagby State Park is open and welcoming guests at regular operating hours, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has announced plans to provide new opportunities at the park this October.
FORT GAINES -- George T. Bagby State Park is open and welcoming guests at regular operating hours, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has announced plans to provide new opportunities at the park this October.
DNR’s State Parks and Historic Sites Division plans to transition the property to a more traditional state park. The department will offer current employees the opportunity to apply for numerous full-time and part-time positions. Eventually, lodge buildings, which currently house guest rooms, will be replaced with lakeside campsites, as well as additional cottages and group shelter improvements. The golf course, restaurant and visitor center will remain in operation.
“We’re excited by the opportunity to continually better serve visitors coming to Lake Walter F. George for rest and recreation while also setting the property on solid footing for the foreseeable future,” DNR Commissioner Mark Williams said. “George T. Bagby Park has never offered traditional camping opportunities, so campers and outdoors enthusiasts will have a new destination on the lake. DNR’s new strategies will also give boaters, anglers and golfers more affordable options when planning their vacations to the area.”
Officials do not yet have a specific timeline for adding the new facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.