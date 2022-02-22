Channing Tatum deems training for 'Magic Mike 3' as 'unhealthy' By Lisa Respers France, CNN Feb 22, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you like how Channing Tatum's body looks in the "Magic Mike" movies, know that he says it's not easy to achieve.During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" to promote his new film "Dog," the actor reacted to a photo of him in character as the stripper, "Mike.""That might be the reason why I didn't want to do a third one because I have to look like that," Tatum quipped. He went on to say even if you are someone who works out regularly, achieving the "Magic Mike" look is "not natural."When Clarkson asked him if he had to eat well, Tatum responded by making quote fingers around "well.""That's not even healthy," he said. "You have to starve yourself. I don't think when you're that lean it's actually healthy."He also joked that he doesn't know how people who work a regular nine to five job are able to stay in shape. "It's my full-time job and I can barely do it," Tatum said.The original Magic Mike movie was released in 2012 and its sequel, "Magic Mike XXL," in 2015."Magic Mike's Last Dance," the third film, will be directed by Steven Soderbergh and stream on HBO Max, which is owned by CNN's parent company.The release date has not yet been announced.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Channing Tatum Magic Mike Cable News Network Cinema Show Film Parent Company Steven Soderbergh Finger More Entertainment Albany Herald Arts & Theatre featured Georgia students to participate in CyberStart America, compete for cash prizes From staff reports Updated 1 hr ago 0 Albany Herald Arts & Theatre featured Silent auction to assist Donna Hatcher Memorial Endowed Scholarship From staff reports Updated 1 hr ago 0 +2 Albany Herald Entertainment A year after Morgan Wallen's controversy, country music's race issue hasn't changed By Lisa Respers France, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 Arts & Entertainment Lisa Edelstein is Leaving ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ After Two Seasons Martin Holmes, TV Insider 4 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Follow all the latest coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in Albany and around the world at albanyherald.com/coronavirus. Help Wanted Obituaries Madison Clark Watkins Feb 20, 2022 Madison Clark Watkins, 102, of Tallahassee, FL, passed away Fe… Dr. Robert Alan "Bob" Parrish Feb 19, 2022 Dr. Robert Alan "Bob" Parrish, 74, of Albany, died peacefully … George Jamil Saba Feb 17, 2022 George Jamil (Mr. Mil) Saba, 85, of Opelika, Al formerly Alban… » More Obituaries Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Greenland's ice is melting from the bottom up -- and far faster than previously thought, study shows IBM to provide Albany State with $2 million in tech resources Slack welcomes users back to work with an outage Macy's and Kohl's get in a knife fight with Wall Street » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Job Medical Technologist (Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, Inc., in Albany, GA. Medical Technologist (Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, In… Other Recumbent Bicycle for sale. Rarely used, like new condition. $150. $150 Recumbent Bicycle for sale. Rarely used, like new conditi… Job Memorial Hospital & Manor in Bainbridge, GA needs two Medical Memorial Hospital & Manor in Bainbridge, GA needs two… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesTwo of the men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery used racist slurs in messages, a witness testifies at their federal hate crime trialFormer Muscogee County deputy clerk convicted in multimillion-dollar fraudUnbeaten Calhoun County wins region title over Mitchell County; Seminole girls defeat TerrellGirl Scout Cookie sales rebound; newest is a hit ... if you can find anyNo. 4 Westover knocks off No. 1 Monroe for 1-AAAA boys basketball championshipDocumentary filmmaker Clennon King's black history video focuses on AlbanyBob Saget's head injury death a tragic reminder of Natasha Richardson'sNo. 10 Dougherty defeats Bainbridge for Region 1-AAAA girls basketball titleFlorida woman charged with murder after allegedly stabbing husband 140 timesGeorge Jamil Saba Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Piggly Wiggly ribbon-cutting ceremony in AlbanyPHOTOS: Region 1-A Public Basketball Tournament FinalsPHOTOS: University System of Georgia Regents Administrative Committee on Academic Affairs ConferencePHOTOS: Dougherty wins 1-AAAA girls basketball title; Monroe falls in OT in consolation finalGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Feb. 18-20PHOTOS: Area STAR students recognized by Albany ChamberEvery Tom Hanks movie ranked from worst to firstPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor in Region 1-A basketball finalsPHOTOS: Albany State University's What's up Wednesday - A Taste of CulturePHOTOS: Terrell Academy vs. Piedmont Academy Boys Basketball Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation Seryl said: I still call my parents ‘mom’ and ‘dad’. Should these terms be removed? View more Drawdy said: Why should landlords rent to tenants that create extra work by having to conform to government inspections and such when they have the opportu… View more Mary Esther said: What happened Megan? View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.