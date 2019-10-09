TIFTON — Twelve male voices will blend seamlessly in unforgettable harmony when internationally acclaimed Chanticleer performs as a part of the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series at 7 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the Tift County High School Performing Arts Center.
Wayne Jones, Arts Connection director at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, said the performance by the “world’s reigning male chorus” is a must-see event for all patrons of the arts in south Georgia.
“They are among the very best at what they do,” Jones said. “When we put together this year’s series, we knew Chanticleer was going to be one of the biggest attractions.”
Jones said the San Francisco-based performing group was on the schedule in 2018, but the performance was cancelled by Hurricane Michael.
“Just to show you what kind of impact they have, the group is the only professional choir in the United States with a 52-week contract,” Jones said. “They are well worth the price of admission.”
Praised by the San Francisco Chronicle for their “tonal luxuriance and crisply etched clarity,” Chanticleer moves easily from Renaissance to jazz as well as to popular genres and contemporary compositions. The performance is supported in part by Julie Hunt and Southwell.
Limited tickets will be available at a cost of $30 for adults and $15 for students. Season tickets for Chanticleer and the remaining five events in the series are available for $80 for adults and $25 for students. Purchase tickets at www.purplepass.com/abac or call (229) 391-4895.
Other events in the series include pianist Awadagin Pratt on Nov. 14 in ABAC’s Howard Auditorium, the National Players’ production of “As You Like It” on Jan. 28 in the TCHS Performing Arts Center, the New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players in “The Pirates of Penzance” on Feb. 7 at the TCHS Performing Arts Center, the Dallas Brass on March 5 in the Tift Theatre, and jazz vocalist Myrna Clayton with the ABAC Jazz Ensemble on April 16 in Howard Auditorium.
The ABAC performing arts series is supported, in part, by the Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. The Georgia Council for the Arts also receives support from its partner agency, the National Endowment for the Arts. This project is supported in part by an award from the NEA.
The series sponsor is Wonders of Wood. Southwell is the premium event sponsor. Other event sponsors include Dr. Joseph J. Day, Ponder’s, Hilton Garden Inn of Tifton, and Hunt. Preferred sponsors are McDonald’s/Tifton Housing Authority, Prince Automotive Group, Rotary Club of Tifton and South Georgia Banking Company.
Community partners are Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals, Chicago Pizza and Pasta, and The Floor Shoppe at Glynn Hendricks Interiors.