Charity Lawson got engaged on ‘The Bachelorette’ and joined ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Charity Lawson found love during season 20 of "The Bachelorette."

 Curtis/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

(CNN) — Charity Lawson found what she was seeking.

On Monday’s season finale of “The Bachelorette,” the family therapist from Columbus, Georgia gave her final rose to contestant Dotun Olubeko.

