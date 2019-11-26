ALBANY -- I'm not sure if the Devil was in Albany last Thursday night, but if he was, he was playing second fiddle to Charlie Daniels.
Fans showed up early. Some walked across the street to hear BoDean and the Poachers playing an unofficial pre-show set; others stood in front of the venue, huddled in small groups, drinking and laughing; some waited in line to buy T-shrts, and a few went straight to their seats and settled in.
As I worked my way through the crowd, taking pictures and unintentionally eavesdropping on dozens of conversations, I noticed a common theme ... would Charlie Daniels (who turned 83 in October) put on a good show?
That question was answered a few bars into "Drinkin My Baby Goodbye" when the Charlie Daniels Band immediately had the crowd cheering and moving in their seats.
Before I went to the show, I had decided that, good or bad, I was going to be truthful with my opinion of the performance. I can say with all honesty that Charlie Daniels is as good now as he ever was ... his voice was still strong and I considered it an honor to see and hear him play the fiddle. Although the area he covers during his performance has diminished, he still moved in his signature country boy way. That, combined with his bow twirling and interaction with his fans, is why Charlie Daniels has been wowing sold-out crowds for more than 50 years.
The band paid tribute to Albany native Ray Charles with their version of "Georgia On My Mind" and gave the crowd what they came to see ... one of his many Southern anthems "The South's Gonna Do It Again."
Daniels has shown no sign of slowing down. By Dec. 31, he will have played more than 100 shows this year.
As they watched the National Fiddler's Hall of Famer perform "The Devil Went Down To Georgia," I wonder how many concert-goers realized that 2019 marks the 40th anniversary of the iconic song.
If you left The Albany Municipal Auditorium that night and you didn't have a smile on your face and sing Charlie Daniels songs for the next three days, you may want to re-evaluate your life.
Here's what I love about music: No matter what else is going on in the world, when good music is playing, at that moment, nothing else matters. And I love that sharing music connects families and builds friendships and makes us fall even deeper in love. Music, from all genres, from all decades, is powerful and beautiful and makes the world a better place. And songs by artists like Charlie Daniels are treasures we can proudly pass along from generation to generation.