Chehaw Park & Zoo features a number of feeding programs for its animals and has a long list of summer camps planned.

ALBANY -- Summer is here, and while that means plenty of good times out in the south Georgia heat, it also means plenty of fun times at Chehaw Park & Zoo and its partners in the Artesian Alliance.

Programs include:

CUBS PROGRAM, June 3

Who is watching whom at the Zoo? Find out at a Cubs Program Friday. Cubs programs are specifically targeted for children ages 3-4 and are held in the Zoo from 10-11 a.m. free to members and with Zoo admission.

Book: "The View at the Zoo" by Kathleen Long Bostrom

Craft: Create safari hats & binoculars

Zoo Trip: Colobus Monkeys

Animal Ambassador: Rat Snake

FREE ADMISSION FOR ACTIVE MILITARY

Active Military and their families can visit for free between May 21 and Labor Day at Chehaw, Flint RiverQuarium, and Thronateeska!

CHEHAW SUMMER CAMPS, May 31-August 4

When school is out, Chehaw is the place to be. Each day of camp includes a trip to the zoo, animal encounters, crafts, games, activities, snack, Chehaw water bottle, and a cool camp T-shirt. Children will have fun while learning through hands-on activities.

Full day sessions are open to campers ages 5-12. Half-day sessions are open for campers age 4. Need a late pick-up? After-camp care is available until 6 p.m. for $10 per day or $40 for the entire week. Members receive a 10% discount on all camp sessions plus half price on after camp care. Save big on any camp session; register one camper for four camper sessions and receive $50 in savings.

Full-day sessions: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Half-day sessions: 9 a.m.-noon

Free early drop-off at 8:30 a.m.

Late pick-up available: 3-6 p.m.

FEEDINGS & PROGRAMS EVERY WEEKEND, Saturday & Sunday

10:30 a.m. -- Petting zoo feeding ($3/person)

11:30 a.m. -- Rhino feeding

1:30 p.m. -- Sulcata Tortoise feeding ($3/person)

2:30 p.m. -- Alligator feeding ($5/person)

3:30 p.m. Wildlife theater presentation

OTHER UPCOMING EVENTS

First Friday of every month -- Cubs Program

Third Monday of each month -- Park Authority Monthly Meeting (Creekside)

First Tuesday of each month -- Friends of Chehaw Monthly Meeting (Creekside)

May 31-Sept. 5 -- Blue Star Free Admission for Military Families

May 31-June 3 -- Dash, Stash and Cache Summer Camp

May 31-June 3 -- Super Senses Summer Camp

May 31-June 3 -- Alien Invaders Summer Camp

June 3 -- Cubs Program

June 6-10 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp

June 6-10 -- Alien Invaders Summer Camp

June 6-10 -- Who Dung It? Summer Camp

June 13-17 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp

June 13-17 -- Mighty Morphs Summer Camp

June 13-17 -- Back to Nature Summer Camp

June 18 -- Chehaw RC Race

June 20-24 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp

June 20-24 -- Mighty Morphs Summer Camp

June 20-24 -- Nightcrawlers Summer Camp

June 27-July 1 -- Dash, Stash and Cache Summer Camp

June 27-July 1 -- Who Dung It? Summer Camp

June 27-July 1 -- Dinosaur Discovery Summer Camp

July 1 -- Cubs Program

July 5-8 -- Dash, Stash and Cache Summer Camp

July 5-8 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp

July 5-8 -- Expedition Earth Summer Camp

July 11-15 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp

July 11-15 -- Alien Invaders Summer Camp

July 11-15 -- Mighty Morphs Summer Camp

July 16 -- Chehaw RC Race

July 18-22 -- Super Senses Summer Camp

July 18-22 -- Alien Invaders Summer Camp

July 18-22 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp

July 25-29 -- Dinosaur Discovery Summer Camp

July 25-29 -- Nightcrawlers Summer Camp

July 25-29 -- Expedition Earth Summer Camp

Aug. 1-4 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp

Aug. 1-4 -- Alien Invaders Summer Camp

Aug. 1-4 -- Back to Nature Summer Camp

Aug. 5 -- Cubs Program

Aug. 20 -- Chehaw RC Race

Sept. 2 -- Cubs Program

Sept. 17 -- Chehaw RC Race

Sept. 22 -- Black Jack and Black Rhinos

September -- SWAPtember

Oct. 7 -- Cubs Program

Oct. 15 -- Chehaw RC Race

Oct. 22 -- Southern Discomfort

Oct. 29 -- Boo at the Zoo

Nov. 4 -- Cubs Program

Nov. 10 -- Brew at the Zoo

Nov. 26 -- Animal Thanksgiving

Nov. 19 -- Chehaw RC Race

Dec. 2 -- Cubs Program

Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-24 -- Festival of Lights

Dec. 17 -- Reindeer Games

ARTESIAN ALLIANCE PARTNERS

Flint RiverQuarium

June 6 -- Teen STEAM: Biotechnology

June 10 -- Tadpole Time

June 11 -- World Oceans Day

Thronateeska

June 6 -- Teen STEAM: Biotechnology

June 17 -- Tricera-Tots

June 17 -- A Night OUT

June 18 -- Under the Stars

Flint River Entertainment Complex

June 3 -- Friday on the Flint

