ALBANY -- Summer is here, and while that means plenty of good times out in the south Georgia heat, it also means plenty of fun times at Chehaw Park & Zoo and its partners in the Artesian Alliance.
Programs include:
CUBS PROGRAM, June 3
Who is watching whom at the Zoo? Find out at a Cubs Program Friday. Cubs programs are specifically targeted for children ages 3-4 and are held in the Zoo from 10-11 a.m. free to members and with Zoo admission.
Book: "The View at the Zoo" by Kathleen Long Bostrom
Craft: Create safari hats & binoculars
Zoo Trip: Colobus Monkeys
Animal Ambassador: Rat Snake
FREE ADMISSION FOR ACTIVE MILITARY
Active Military and their families can visit for free between May 21 and Labor Day at Chehaw, Flint RiverQuarium, and Thronateeska!
CHEHAW SUMMER CAMPS, May 31-August 4
When school is out, Chehaw is the place to be. Each day of camp includes a trip to the zoo, animal encounters, crafts, games, activities, snack, Chehaw water bottle, and a cool camp T-shirt. Children will have fun while learning through hands-on activities.
Full day sessions are open to campers ages 5-12. Half-day sessions are open for campers age 4. Need a late pick-up? After-camp care is available until 6 p.m. for $10 per day or $40 for the entire week. Members receive a 10% discount on all camp sessions plus half price on after camp care. Save big on any camp session; register one camper for four camper sessions and receive $50 in savings.
Full-day sessions: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Half-day sessions: 9 a.m.-noon
Free early drop-off at 8:30 a.m.
Late pick-up available: 3-6 p.m.
FEEDINGS & PROGRAMS EVERY WEEKEND, Saturday & Sunday
10:30 a.m. -- Petting zoo feeding ($3/person)
11:30 a.m. -- Rhino feeding
1:30 p.m. -- Sulcata Tortoise feeding ($3/person)
2:30 p.m. -- Alligator feeding ($5/person)
3:30 p.m. Wildlife theater presentation
OTHER UPCOMING EVENTS
First Friday of every month -- Cubs Program
Third Monday of each month -- Park Authority Monthly Meeting (Creekside)
First Tuesday of each month -- Friends of Chehaw Monthly Meeting (Creekside)
May 31-Sept. 5 -- Blue Star Free Admission for Military Families
May 31-June 3 -- Dash, Stash and Cache Summer Camp
May 31-June 3 -- Super Senses Summer Camp
May 31-June 3 -- Alien Invaders Summer Camp
June 3 -- Cubs Program
June 6-10 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp
June 6-10 -- Alien Invaders Summer Camp
June 6-10 -- Who Dung It? Summer Camp
June 13-17 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp
June 13-17 -- Mighty Morphs Summer Camp
June 13-17 -- Back to Nature Summer Camp
June 18 -- Chehaw RC Race
June 20-24 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp
June 20-24 -- Mighty Morphs Summer Camp
June 20-24 -- Nightcrawlers Summer Camp
June 27-July 1 -- Dash, Stash and Cache Summer Camp
June 27-July 1 -- Who Dung It? Summer Camp
June 27-July 1 -- Dinosaur Discovery Summer Camp
July 1 -- Cubs Program
July 5-8 -- Dash, Stash and Cache Summer Camp
July 5-8 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp
July 5-8 -- Expedition Earth Summer Camp
July 11-15 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp
July 11-15 -- Alien Invaders Summer Camp
July 11-15 -- Mighty Morphs Summer Camp
July 16 -- Chehaw RC Race
July 18-22 -- Super Senses Summer Camp
July 18-22 -- Alien Invaders Summer Camp
July 18-22 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp
July 25-29 -- Dinosaur Discovery Summer Camp
July 25-29 -- Nightcrawlers Summer Camp
July 25-29 -- Expedition Earth Summer Camp
Aug. 1-4 -- Monsters Among Us Summer Camp
Aug. 1-4 -- Alien Invaders Summer Camp
Aug. 1-4 -- Back to Nature Summer Camp
Aug. 5 -- Cubs Program
Aug. 20 -- Chehaw RC Race
Sept. 2 -- Cubs Program
Sept. 17 -- Chehaw RC Race
Sept. 22 -- Black Jack and Black Rhinos
September -- SWAPtember
Oct. 7 -- Cubs Program
Oct. 15 -- Chehaw RC Race
Oct. 22 -- Southern Discomfort
Oct. 29 -- Boo at the Zoo
Nov. 4 -- Cubs Program
Nov. 10 -- Brew at the Zoo
Nov. 26 -- Animal Thanksgiving
Nov. 19 -- Chehaw RC Race
Dec. 2 -- Cubs Program
Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-24 -- Festival of Lights
Dec. 17 -- Reindeer Games
ARTESIAN ALLIANCE PARTNERS
Flint RiverQuarium
June 6 -- Teen STEAM: Biotechnology
June 10 -- Tadpole Time
June 11 -- World Oceans Day
Thronateeska
June 6 -- Teen STEAM: Biotechnology
June 17 -- Tricera-Tots
June 17 -- A Night OUT
June 18 -- Under the Stars
Flint River Entertainment Complex
June 3 -- Friday on the Flint
